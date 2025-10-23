Cardinals Can't Afford To Let 28-Year-Old All-Star Go
It's not secret that the St. Louis Cardinals have a complicated few months ahead.
Chaim Bloom's job is going to be navigating some difficult waters that include trying to improve the farm system, trying to improve a big league team that was under .500 last year and also looking to trade some veteran talent away -- including some big names like Nolan Arenado or Sonny Gray. There are going to be a lot of moving parts.
One move the club arguably should avoid, though, is trading away Brendan Donovan. First and foremost, he's a very talented player. The 28-year-old had the best season of his career in 2025 as he slashed .287/.353/.422 with 10 home runs, 50 RBIs, three stolen bases, 32 doubles, 64 runs scored, and a .775 OPS in 118 games played. He earned his first All-Star nod and saw time across the diamond, per usual, playing second base, shortstop, and left field. He's a jack-of-all-trades who does pretty much everything well.
The Cardinals should keep Brendan Donovan
What makes him arguably even more important to the organization is the fact that he's one of the biggest leaders in the clubhouse. He was praised all season for the work that he did in the clubhouse, and he even was called someone who could replace Paul Goldschmidt as a leader in the clubhouse early on.
If the Cardinals are able to trade away some of their veterans, they could have a pretty young team overall next year. The Cardinals already have a lot of young talent like Michael McGreevy, Matthew Liberatore, Iván Herrera, Jimmy Crooks, Masyn Winn, Victor Scott II, Jordan Walker, and Nolan Gorman among others. And more coming up, including JJ Wetherholt. Having someone who already is a respected voice in the clubhouse, like Donovan, is integral to the success of a young team. Donovan isn't old by any means. He's just 28 years old himself and is under team control for a few more seasons as well. At a time like this when there are so many moving parts, keeping a constant like Donovan is a no-brainer.
