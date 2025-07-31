Cardinals Complete Last-Minute Trade To Send Phil Maton To Rangers
The St. Louis Cardinals made a few trades on Wednesday to send Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets and Steven Matz to the Boston Red Sox. That left Phil Maton as the only coveted reliever left in the Cardinals' bullpen.
With mere minutes to go before the trade deadline on Thursday, the Cardinals agreed to send Maton to the Texas Rangers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Rangers get the high-leverage reliever they were looking for, while the Cardinals get off an expiring deal before losing him in free agency.
On the season, Maton has made 40 appearcnes and covered 38 1/3 innings for the Cardinals. In that time, he holds a 2.35 ERA, 2.49 FIP, and 1.12 WHIP. The righty has been excellent this season and should be expected to take on a much bigger role with the Rangers, who are lacking a solid closer. Maton has two saves on the season and seven on his career.
In return, the Cardinals landed left-handed pitcher Mason Molina (Rangers No. 27 prospect), right-handed pitcher Skylar Hales (Rangers No. 28 prospect), and international pool money, per Katie Woo of The Athletic.
Molina is 3-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 74 innings this season. He holds an impressive 1.12 WHIP and has struck out 92 batters in that time. The lefty features four pitches, with his changeup being his best offering, as well as average command.
Hales has struggled this year, holding an ERA well over 7.00 out of the bullpen. The 23-year-old is going to need to make some big changes before he has a realistic chance to make a difference with the Cardinals.
