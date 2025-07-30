Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Send Ryan Helsley To Mets In Trade Deadline Blockbuster

Ryan Helsley is headed to the New York Mets...

Zach Pressnell

Jul 25, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) reacts after the Cardinals defeated the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Jul 25, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) reacts after the Cardinals defeated the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Earlier today, the New York Mets agreed on a massive trade with the San Francisco Giants to acquire star relief pitcher Tyler Rogers. New York gave up quite a bit in return, but adding a star pitcher like Rogers to pair with Edwin Diaz might prove invaluable to the team.

Just a few hours after agreeing to the deal to acquire Rogers, the Mets were active on the trade market again.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Mets have agreed to a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals to acquire star closer Ryan Helsley. Helsley's contract expires at the end of the season, and the Cardinals weren't likely to re-sign him, so a trade seemed imminent.

Helsley, 31, has been incredible over the last few years for St. Louis. On the year, he holds a 3.00 ERA, 3.51 FIP, and 1.39 WHIP. The righty is going to be a very welcome addition to the Mets' star-studded bullpen.

In return, the Cardinals acquired prospects infielder Jesus Baez (Mets No. 8 prospect), pitcher Nate Dohm (Mets No. 14 prospect), and pitcher Frank Elissalt.

Baez, 20, is an elite hitter with incredible power potential. He's posted a .722 OPS on the year, split between Low-A and High-A. In 75 games, the righty has 10 home runs and 11 doubles, but there's a lot more in the tank.

Dohm, 22, was the Mets' third-round pick last season. The righty has been excellent during his first season of pro ball this year. With a 2.62 ERA in 10 Single-A starts, there's a chance he's elevated to Double-A in the near future.

Elissalt, 23, was the Mets' 19th-round pick last season. He's put together an excellent campaign, mainly playing at the Low-A level.

Helsley was bound to be traded from the Cardinals at some point. After Jhoan Durán went off the board to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cardinals opted to take advantage of the market and send Helsley to Queens.

