Cardinals Controversy Explained: Why St. Louis Chose Erick Fedde
The St. Louis Cardinals aren’t giving up on Erick Fedde yet.
He’s struggled recently and it was a real question whether or not he was going to make a start for the team this weekend. St. Louis announced that Fedde will in fact start for St. Louis instead of Michael McGreevy.
So, why is that the case?
McGreevy arguably gives the team a better shot in the short term. He’ll get a chance at some point and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared that this could be the team’s way of preparing for the trade deadline.
"The right-hander has struggled to regain the familiar feel and movement of his most effective pitches in his past three starts and experienced his ERA mushrooming by a run," Goold said. "Manager Oliver Marmol made the announcement Thursday as the Cardinals finished a three-game series with Washington. 'We're going to give him another shot at it,' Marmol said. The choice is more layered than just a July start ahead of the All-Star break.
"There is, for the Cardinals, the trade deadline to consider and not much time between this week and July 31 for trends to change. Marmol said there was 'no doubt about it' that factors beyond the mound played into the decision, though he declined to elaborate. John Mozeliak, the Cardinals president of baseball operations, said at Wrigley Field this past week that right-hander Michael McGreevy is ready for a spot in the rotation in the majors, and he has pitched well when given that opportunity. A possibly goal for the Cardinals is to use the trade deadline to create that opening for McGreevy to spend the final two months of the season in the rotation."
So, there you have it. The Cardinals are giving him another shot and the trade deadline is at least in consideration. The deadline will pass on July 31st. Will the Cardinals make a move before?
