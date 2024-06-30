Cardinals Could Acquire Ex-Yankees Stud On Trade Block To Boost Offense
The St. Louis Cardinals need to be considering all options with the trade deadline a month away.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline will come and pass on July 30th and the Cardinals are an intriguing team to watch now. At one point, they were interesting to keep an eye on because people expected a massive firesale involving possibly first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
Now, that doesn't seem to be the case any longer. Instead, the Cardinals seem to be trending in the direction of being buyers. St. Louis has a real chance of making it back to the postseason and adding a little to the lineup seems like a necessity.
One player who could help the club a lot of Oakland Athletics utility man Miguel Andújar. The veteran utility man has spent time with the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Athletics throughout his eight-year big league career and could get traded this summer, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"Teams have begun sending their top scouts to watch the Oakland A’s because of their surplus of relievers and outfielders available at the trade deadline, featuring outfielders Brent Rooker and Miguel Andújar, along with relievers Austin Adams, Scott Alexander, Lucas Erceg, and T.J. McFarland," Nightengale said.
Andújar has seen time at first base, left field, and designated hitter this season and is slashing .317/.346/.417 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 30 games played. That type of production certainly could help the Cardinals right now.
St. Louis has dealt with a plethora of injuries in the infield so Andújar definitely could help there. He also could take some time at first base to give Goldschmidt a rest or even DH at points. All in all, he would help the Cardinals out for not a high cost.
