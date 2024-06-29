Rival Superstar Would Fill Cardinals' Biggest Hole In Deadline Blockbuster
There could be some real star power on the move this summer when the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline gets here.
It's now just about a month away and speculation is starting to pick up on who actually could end up getting moved. One team that has been talked a lot about lately is the struggling Chicago Cubs. Chicago hasn't lived up to expectations and now is in last place in the National League Central.
Because of their struggles, a firesale could be on the way. If that ends up being the case, superstar outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger could end up getting traded, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon, Katie Woo, and Patrick Mooney.
"With the Cubs struggling to gain traction in the playoff race, teams like the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers have recently had a notable scouting presence around the club, a league source said," Sammon, Woo, and Mooney said. "If the trend continues for the Cubs, Bellinger's name will likely become a much-discussed name again near the deadline, as it was last season."
If Bellinger ends up being available, he could make perfect sense for the St. Louis Cardinals although a deal would be difficult because the two teams are division rivals.
St. Louis thought it had a logjam in the outfield but injuries have changed things. The Cardinals haven't gotten as much production out of center field as they expected and Bellinger could help fix that. St. Louis seems to be trending in the direction of being buyers this summer and Bellinger would be an intriguing option.
Although a deal would be difficult, it's not impossible to trade within the division. If the Cardinals somehow could land Bellinger, he would provide some much-needed pop to the middle of the lineup. St. Louis needs offensive help and could use an outfielder. Bellinger checks both of those boxes although a deal certainly is a pipe dream.
More MLB: Blue Jays Star Surprisingly Available; Could Cardinals Complete Major Trade?