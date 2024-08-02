Cardinals Could Be Getting Some Bullpen Help Soon Following Latest Update
The St. Louis Cardinals are certainly content with their roster following the trade deadline but every team could always use a little more help.
Word recently broke that Cardinals starting pitchers Lance Lynn and Steven Matz are close to returning from the injured list. Their returns will be greatly appreciated as the rotation is currently lacking in depth.
To make things even better, there's a young St. Louis hurler, also on his road to recovery, who could be making his way back to the roster soon.
"Right-handed pitcher Riley O’Brien will pitch an inning of relief on Saturday and Sunday for Memphis," MLB.com's John Denton reported on Friday. "If O’Brien comes through that test with no problems he could be in position to earn a promotion to the Cards. The Spring Training standout hasn’t pitched for STL since Opening Day."
O'Brien has logged a 26-25 record with a 3.57 ERA, 506-to-223 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .212 batting average against and a 1.27 WHIP across seven seasons played in the minors.
The 29-year-old was traded by the Seattle Mariners to the Cardinals last offseason in exchange for cash. After shining in spring training with St. Louis, O'Brien was given a big league chance but suffered an unfortunate right forearm flexor strain that has sidelined him all season.
Since returning to Triple-A Memphis in July, O'Brien has pitched 4 2/3 innings and given up only one earned run on three hits, four walks and two strikeouts.
The Cardinals recently added the two newest hurlers to the pitching staff and perhaps another one will be added soon when O'Brien is ready to go.
