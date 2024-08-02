Pair Of Cardinals Hurlers Reach Milestones Indicating Returns Are Near
The St. Louis Cardinals are equipped to compete following the moves made at the trade deadline and the roster could grow much stronger soon.
The Cardinals recently had to promote top pitching prospect Michael McGreevy to pitch for a game due to vacancies in the rotation caused by injuries.
Fortunately, St. Louis' arsenal is on the verge of returning to full strength after the latest injury updates indicate a pair of hurlers are close to being healthy.
"Steven Matz threw two innings in his first rehab yesterday and came out feeling great, Oli Marmol says," The Athletic's Kate Woo reported Friday. "Team will stretch him out to start. Lance Lynn received an injection in his right knee (inflammation). He’ll rest for 3-4 days but the expectation is he’ll miss minimal time."
Matz has been out since the beginning of May with a lower back strain that he hasn't been able to shake. The left-hander has logged 8 2/3 innings pitched in the Cardinals farm system this summer but has been sidelined because of continued discomfort.
The 33-year-old will return to a rotation that is exclusive to right-handed pitchers, so, it'll be great to have a lefty starter for a change.
Lynn endured significant pain in his right knee throughout his stellar performance in Tuesday night's 8-1 win over the Texas Rangers. With an ambiguous diagnosis of an inflamed right knee, it's been difficult to estimate his return timetable.
It's excellent news that Lynn isn't expected to be out for long and it should be exciting to have a fully healthy rotation once again.
