Cardinals Reportedly 'May Have To Consider' Retool Of Roster This Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are competing for a National League Wild Card spot and the last thing they want to think about right now is the offseason.
The organization just landed a front-end starter, a potential high-leverage reliever and reunited with a veteran slugger whose presence could be season-altering for the Cardinals.
Everything's exciting for the Cardinals right now. They're competitive and the trade deadline was a major success. However, the inevitable fate of the Cardinals roster this winter could bring in some dark clouds.
"With an ancient starting rotation and diminishing returns from third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, the Cardinals may have to consider a retool in the offseason," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote on Friday. "But for at least another summer, they are competing."
Both Arenado (33 years old) and Goldschmidt (36 years old) struggled mightily at the plate to start the season but have been improving slightly as the season goes on.
Goldschmidt's future with St. Louis was in jeopardy back at the start of June when the Cardinals still hadn't established themselves as buyers or sellers before the trade deadline.
The five-time Silver Slugger becomes a free agent this winter and there's uncertainty over what the future holds for Goldschmidt and the Cardinals. This winter, the franchise will have to consider his age, performance and cost, which could potentially lead to a blockbuster trade.
Arenado is signed through 2027 with St. Louis but his decline in performance this season has some wondering if the Cardinals should try to trade him while he still has value. It's doubtful he'll be dealt after one tough season -- plus, the return could be underwhelming.
The rotation is also extremely volatile, with all starters above the age of 30 and two of them having club options for 2025. There could be a roster restructuring this winter similar to the one that almost took place this summer.
More MLB: Insider Predicts Cardinals May Repeat History In Negative Way With Recent Trade