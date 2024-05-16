Orioles Release Ex-Cardinals Reliever Looking To Return To Big Leagues
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals is back on the market after a tough start to the 2024 season.
The Baltimore Orioles signed former Cardinals reliever Andrew Suárez to a minor league deal ahead of the 2024 campaign and he has spent time in the minors with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides. He compiled a 5.93 ERA in 10 appearances and was released by the club on Wednesday, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco.
"The Orioles announced they’ve released left-hander Andrew Suárez from his minor league deal," Franco said. "The 31-year-old had been pitching for Triple-A Norfolk. Suárez, not to be confused with Baltimore righty Albert Suárez, had been working out of the bullpen in Triple-A. He surrendered 11 runs (nine earned) through 13 2/3 innings. He fanned 12 against five walks with a roughly average 44.2% ground-ball percentage."
Suárez was selected in the second round of the 2015 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the San Francisco Giants and eventually made his big league debut in 2018 with the club. He spent parts of three seasons with the Giants and his last campaign with the club was in 2020.
He bounced around after that and eventually landed with the Cardinals last season. He made 13 appearances at the big league level with St. Louis and had a 7.16 ERA and 17-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
Hopefully, he can find another opportunity soon and make his way back to the big leagues.
