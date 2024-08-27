Cardinals Could Bolster Bullpen With Intriguing Southpaw Recently Made Available
The St. Louis Cardinals don't have much time left to erase a six-game deficit in the National League Wild Card race but the club isn't backing down just yet.
With so few games remaining, the Cardinals need to play their best to keep their playoff hopes alive. Lately, the pitching staff has been shaky and perhaps it could use a little boost before the 2024 season comes to a close.
"The Chicago Cubs put veteran pitcher Drew Smyly on outright waivers for postseason contenders looking for lefty reliever," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Monday night.
Smyly has posted a 3-6 record with a 2.84 ERA, 43-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .222 batting average against and a 1.18 WHIP in 50 2/3 innings pitched for the Cubs this season.
Chicago dropped Smyly due to the franchise's financial situation. The Cubs are on the verge of exceeding the luxury tax threshold and are hoping another team will pick up Smyly to prevent the organization from having to pay the remainder of his salary.
The left-handed pitcher is owed $10.5 million in 2024, so the Cardinals would have to take on a prorated salary for Smyly's 2024 earnings. The Cubs reliever has a $10 million mutual agreement for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout option and then he'll become a free agent in 2026.
The 35-year-old has logged a 67-64 record with a 4.16 ERA, 1106-to-366 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .251 batting average against and a 1.28 WHIP across his 11-year career.
The Cardinals bullpen has only three young LHPs -- JoJo Romero, Matthew Liberatore and John King -- none of which have any playoff experience. Smyly has plenty of postseason exposure throughout his time playing for the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves -- a total of 14 1/3 innings pitched with a 2-0 record and a 4.40 ERA.
Although acquiring another reliever is probably the least of St. Louis' concerns, adding Smyly to the Cardinals' arsenal would bolster the bullpen and give the club more options for late-game situations.
