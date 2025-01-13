Cardinals Could Bolster Lineup By Signing Six-Time All-Star For Economical Price
The St. Louis Cardinals are rebuilding, so the front office is more concerned with reducing payroll than adding star talent to the roster this offseason.
The Cardinals' plan for 2025 is to allow their youth-laden roster to gain more big-league experience while focusing more on player development than organizational success.
However, this doesn't mean the Cardinals won't make any additions this winter. Perhaps a veteran slugger coming off one of the worst seasons of his career could be an economical option to bolster the lineup.
"(J.D.) Martinez is a 37-year-old full-time designated hitter coming off a .726 OPS -- his lowest mark in a non-shortened season since 2013 -- so it’s not exactly surprising that he remains available," MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan wrote Sunday when discussing a list of underrated free agents still available. "There are signs, though, that the right-hander slugger still has big-time pop left in his bat."
Martinez has batted .283 with 745 extra-base hits including 331 home runs, 1071 RBIs and a .864 OPS throughout his 14-year career, during which he played for the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.
"Even in a down season, Martinez ranked in the 94th percentile in barrel rate (14.9%), the 92nd percentile in launch-angle sweet-spot rate (39.3%), and the 87th percentile unexpected slugging percentage (.472)," Harrigan continued. "That included a .470 xSLG against fastballs (four-seamers/sinkers) thrown 95 mph or faster, suggesting he still possesses the bat speed to handle high-end velocity. And let’s not forget what Martinez accomplished as recently as 2023, producing 33 homers, 103 RBIs, a .572 SLG and a 135wRC+ over 113 games for the Dodgers."
The six-time All-Star's projected market value is roughly $8.4 million annually, according to Spotrac. Considering how prolific Martinez has been at the plate throughout his career, it's possible he could bounce back in 2025 to provide the Cardinals with a powerful right-handed bat.
After losing Paul Goldschmidt to the New York Yankees this winter, it might benefit the Cardinals to reel in Martinez -- not just for his power but also the veteran leadership he could bring to the table.
