Yankees Sign Ex-Cardinals Superstar Paul Goldschmidt To One-Year, $12.5M Deal
Former St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt became a free agent for the first time in his decorated 14-year career this offseason.
After enduring the worst season of his career at the plate in 2024, Goldschmidt entered this winter with a lessened market value. After signing a five-year, $130 million deal with the Cardinals in 2020, the eight-time Silver Slugger is no longer worth a long-term deal.
Despite landing only a one-year deal, Goldschmidt has a perfect opportunity to add a World Series title to his Hall of Fame-caliber resume after signing with the American League East-tyrant New York Yankees.
"The New York Yankees sign 1B Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million contract," USA Today's Bob Nightengale first reported Saturday afternoon. "They get their man."
Goldschmidt has batted .289 with 831 extra-base hits including 362 home runs, 1187 RBIs and a .891 OPS throughout his illustrious 14-year career between his time playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cardinals.
After being traded to the Cardinals in the winter of 2018, St. Louis fans were hopeful that Goldschmidt would help the franchise win its 12th World Series title.
Despite later adding 10-time Gold Glove defender Nolan Arenado, who could join Goldschmidt with the Yankees, the Cardinals could not bring another championship back to St. Louis.
The four-time Gold Glove defender's time with St. Louis is officially over and now Goldschmidt has the chance to help the Yankees win their 28th World Series title in 2025.
