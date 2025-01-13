Did Red Sox's Alex Cora Just Pour Cold Water On Potential Cardinals Blockbuster?
The St. Louis Cardinals have prioritized payroll reduction this offseason but can't find a suitor to trade for their most expensive asset.
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has three years and $74 million remaining on his contract with St. Louis, which includes a no-trade clause.
Unfortunately, the 10-time Gold Glove defender's desired trade destination list isn't vast, so Arenado's choices are limited. The Boston Red Sox have been involved but their manager, Alex Cora's latest comments might have poured cold water on a blockbuster with St. Louis.
"Rafael Devers is our third baseman," Cora responded Saturday morning after NESN's Tom Caron asked him who the Red Sox will start at the hot corner in 2025.
The Red Sox have been labeled Arenado's last chance of being traded from the Cardinals this winter. However, former Houston Astros fan favorite Alex Bregman is coveted by Boston, so it's possible St. Louis could miss their chance to eliminate the six-time Platinum Glove defender's expensive salary from the payroll.
Much like Bregman, Arenado is a pull-power hitter, making Boston an ideal landing spot due to its short left field wall -- known as the Green Monster.
Arenado hasn't been himself at the plate the past few seasons, making it difficult for a team such as the Red Sox to take on the responsibility of paying the remainder of his contract.
If the Cardinals hope to successfully move Arenado this winter, they'll likely have to eat a portion of his contract. How much St. Louis will have to eat has yet to be determined but a recently failed Astros trade could provide insight.
