Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Could Bounce Back By Mimicking Fellow I-70 Club's Offseason Approach

St. Louis could learn a thing or two from the Royals

Nate Hagerty

Nov 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman introduces Matt Quatraro as manager during a press conference at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman introduces Matt Quatraro as manager during a press conference at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals front office has disappointed the loyal fanbase for far too long and it might be time to try a different offseason strategy.

Last winter, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak retooled the pitching staff with a haul of veterans but that was basically it -- not much else was added to increase the club's chances of turning things around from a 91-loss season in 2023.

The bare minimum by the Cardinals' front office is getting old for dedicated St. Louis fans and perhaps it is time to copycat a close enemy's offseason approach.

"The (Kansas City) Royals, who lost 106 games last year, wanted to get better quickly," The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli wrote Tuesday. "They recognized that player development and amateur scouting weren’t going to be enough, so they supplemented the roster in free agency, aggressively adding more than a half-dozen players. Now, with a winning season already in hand, they’re on the precipice of clinching a postseason berth, perhaps as early as this week." 

The Royals didn't spend crazy money on one or two superstars last winter to successfully go from being the second-worst team in baseball to playoff-bound the following season. They strategically added quality players in areas of need without putting the franchise in too much debt.

"'Sometimes you need that slap upside the head, right?' Royals owner John Sherman, who greenlit the expenditures, asked reporters this spring," as transcribed by Ghiroli. “We don’t know what’s going to happen, but we cannot tolerate something like that again for our fans.”

St. Louis will miss the playoffs for a second-straight year this season, and it's time for Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. to be a man of his word and get the team back to winning. If the franchise wants things to be different in 2025, an aggressive offseason strategy should be considered.

More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Gold Glover 'Hitting His Stride' After Landing With Top Contender

Published
Nate Hagerty

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News