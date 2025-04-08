Cardinals Could Capitalize On Crushing Injury News With Massive Trade
Injuries are unfortunately a part of sports, and the Seattle Mariners were dealt some crushing injury news with outfielder Victor Robles. Robles recently suffered a small fracture in his left shoulder and could miss 12 weeks.
What does this have to do with the St. Louis Cardinals?
The Cardinals could look to capitalize on the desperation that this injury will create in Seattle. St. Louis has multiple outfielders including Jordan Walker, Brendan Donovan, and Lars Nootbaar, who could be dealt to the Mariners to fill their gaping hole in the outfield.
Now, the Cardinals shouldn't be eager to trade any of these names, but the Mariners might be desperate enough to make a trade happen.
Seattle is very clearly trying to contend as it's continued to bring in talent over the last few years. The Mariners have one of the best pitching staffs in the game, but not the lineup to back the pitching up. Losing Robles crushes them even more, which will likely turn the team into desperation mode as they look to replace him.
Seattle's farm system is also one of the most talented and deepest systems in all of baseball. If the Mariners want to part ways with some top prospects in exchange for an outfielder like Nootbaar, Donovan, or Walker, the Cardinals should hear them out.
While these three outfielders are likely looked at as long-term solutions in St. Louis, they're not generational superstars, so they shouldn't be off limits in a trade.
Again, the Cardinals don't need to chase the Mariners and try to swing a trade, but if Seattle wants a St. Louis outfielder, the Cardinals should be able to land a huge haul in return.
