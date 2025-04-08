Ex-Cardinals Pitcher, World Series Champion Tragically Dies At Age 51
Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and 2011 World Series champion Octavio Dotel has died after being rescued alive from the rubble of a ceiling collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo's National District. Dotel was 51 years old.
The initial reports that indicated Dotel was recovered alive from the rubble of the disaster appear to be accurate, but he unfortunately was declared dead at the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Dotel was an excellent pitcher who pitched for 13 different teams during his lengthy 15-year big league career. Along the way, he posted a 3.78 ERA in nearly 1,000 innings pitched.
The righty was a member of the 2011 World Series Champion Cardinals roster after being brought in before the trade deadline that season. He appeared in 29 games with the Cardinals during the regular season before pitching in 12 postseason games that year.
Dotel retired in 2013 at the age of 39.
Beyond his play on the field, Dotel was loved and respected as a person. A lot of people took to Twitter/X to voice their fond opinions of Dotel. Some remembered him as a member of their favorite team. Others remembered him for his vibrant personality and bright smile. Those who knew Dotel seemed to speak very highly of him.
Full details of the tragedy are still emerging at the moment.
