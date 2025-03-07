Cardinals Could Have 'Plenty Of Teams Interested' In $75 Million Summer Trade Chip
The St. Louis Cardinals hoped to significantly reduce their payroll this winter but their efforts have been stunted by their inability to trade 10-time Gold Glove defender Nolan Arenado.
Other potential trade chips, such as right-handed pitcher Miles Mikolas and left-handed pitcher Steven Matz, are tied to contracts that far outweigh their true value.
Another Cardinals hurler who could've been shopped this offseason invoked his full no-trade clause despite the rebuilding franchise's current predicament. Perhaps the veteran RHP will change his mind this summer.
"Despite the Cardinals being pretty open about their plans to take a step back in 2025, (Sonny) Gray apparently wasn't interested in waiving his no-trade clause this past offseason," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Thursday. "If he changes his mind on that this summer, there will be plenty of teams interested in his services, even if he's probably a better fit for a smaller market."
Gray logged a 13-9 record with a 3.84 ERA, 203-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.09 WHIP in 166 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024.
The 35-year-old signed a backloaded three-year, $75 million deal with the Cardinals last offseason, quickly becoming a fan favorite as their rotation's ace.
The three-time All-Star seems to prefer staying with the Cardinals, as St. Louis is close to his home state of Tennessee. Gray has also expressed interest in mentoring the club's youth movement, signaling no immediate desire to be traded.
It's too early to tell whether Gray would be open to a potential trade at this summer's deadline. Based on his recent behavior, it's safe to say the Cardinals ace likely isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
