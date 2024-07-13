Cardinals Could Reunite With Resurgent Ace On Trade Block To Fill Need
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just a few weeks away and the St. Louis Cardinals likely will be looking to bolster the starting rotation.
St. Louis clearly is in the mix for a playoff spot and should be considering all options right now to help the rotation. The Cardinals have been great over the last six weeks and are one more frontline starter away from being seriously considered contenders in the National League.
That's where an old friend could come into the mix. The Cardinals have a real need in the starting rotation and former St. Louis hurler Jack Flaherty is looking like a strong trade candidate, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Despite rumors, Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is highly likely to remain in Detroit," Murray said. "The 27-year-old is having a career season, posting a 2.37 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 18 starts, and is signed for two more seasons while making only $2.65 million.
"Right-hander Jack Flaherty is a much stronger trade candidate. He signed a one-year, $14 million contract in the offseason and has posted a 3.13 ERA in 16 starts, and has established himself as one of the best starting pitching options on the trade market. There will be widespread interest and the expectation is that he will be traded ahead of the July 30 deadline."
Flaherty was selected by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2014 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and made his big league debut in 2017. He spent the first six-plus seasons of his career in St. Louis before being traded last year.
Although the Cardinals traded him away, a reunion could be just what they need right now.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Target All-Star With High Chance Of Trade To Boost Rotation