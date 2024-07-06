Cardinals Could Land Veteran Hurler In Much-Needed Trade Deadline Shakeup
It seems like with each passing day there will be more and more rumors with the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline almost here.
The trade deadline will pass on July 30th and therefore teams are starting to run out of time to make decisions on what they want to do. The St. Louis Cardinals were viewed by many to be guaranteed sellers for a while, but that certainly has changed.
St. Louis now looks like it will end up being buyers at the deadline and this should mean that the club will add another starting pitcher. The Cardinals need one more hurler to shore up the rotation and were mentioned as a "potential fit" for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zach Eflin by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Tampa Bay already traded Aaron Civale this week, but with Shane Baz returning from Tommy John surgery and Jeffrey Springs not far behind him, the Rays could listen to offers for Eflin, whose $11 million salary jumps to $18 million in 2025. Eflin has a 3.92 ERA in 15 starts this season, though he posted a 3.49 ERA over 28 1/3 innings in five June starts. This isn’t to say the Rays are headed for a sell-off, but Tampa Bay’s front office is one of the more creative in the game, so seeing them buy and sell wouldn’t surprise anybody."
Eflin is a nine-year big league veteran who likely will be on the move. He may have a big name like someone like Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet, but he could help the Cardinals out down the stretch.
