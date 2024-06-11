Cardinals Flamethrower Linked To Orioles & Dodgers In 'Game-Changer' Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals have a few players on their roster who could be poached this summer if the club can't turn things around before the July 30 trade deadline.
Names mentioned as potential candidates to be traded include seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt, Lance Lynn, JoJo Romero and even reigning American League Cy Young runner-up Sonny Gray.
With the deadline steadily approaching, there's a Cardinals hurler who's been listed as a trade candidate for a pair of playoff-contending clubs.
"(Ryan) Helsley heading to the (Baltimore) Orioles or (Los Angeles) Dodgers would be a game-changer for either club," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Tuesday when discussing who the Cardinals could trade if they decide to sell this summer.
This isn't the first time that Helsley has been linked to the Orioles and Dodgers in a potential trade as both clubs are obvious deadline buyers looking to bolster their bullpen before October.
Helsley has posted a 2-2 record with a 2.25 ERA, 31-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .223 batting average against, a 1.04 WHIP and a league-high 21 saves in 28 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.
The Cardinals still have one year left of team control with Helsley but with his market value rising, it might be the perfect time for St. Louis to see what they can get for him.
The Orioles have the best farm system in all of baseball and the Dodgers rank in at No. 8, according to MLB Pipeline. If the Cardinals go all in on selling this summer and decide to invest in the organization's future -- selling Helsley to either club could be the right move.
However, there's still plenty of time left for St. Louis to establish themselves as buyers and if that's the case, it's highly unlikely that Helsley will be pitching for another team at the end of this season.
