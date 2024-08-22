Cardinals Could Pursue Dodgers All-Star As 'Intriguing Buy-Low Candidate'
The St. Louis Cardinals clearly will need to find a way to address the starting rotation this upcoming winter.
St. Louis opted against an expensive, long-term deal this past offseason and it's unclear how it will handle this upcoming one. The only thing that is clear is that the Cardinals need to address the rotation outside of Sonny Gray and Erick Fedde.
One player who could make a lot of sense for the Cardinals is Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Walker Buehler. When Buehler has been healthy, he has been one of the best pitchers in the National League. He was an All-Star in 2021 but hasn't been able to get back to that level since due to injuries.
He made just 12 starts in 2022 and missed the entire 2023 season. Buehler is back on the mound, but hasn't found his footing yet and has a 6.09 ERA in 10 starts this season.
Those numbers don't jump off the page, but he is just 30 years old and will be an extra year removed from surgery when the 2025 campaign kicks off. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and is an "intriguing buy-low candidate," according to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"When healthy, Walker Buehler has been a top-of-the-rotation starter for the Dodgers, finishing in the Top 10 in NL Cy Young voting in 2019 and 2021 while also starring during the team's World Series title run in 2020," Reuter said. "However, he is not entering free agency on the best terms.
"The 30-year-old missed the entire 2023 season recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, and he's been hit hard in his return to action this year, struggling to a 6.09 ERA and 1.59 WHIP while serving up a .299/.360/.551 line to opposing hitters. He will hit the open market as an intriguing buy-low candidate, likely seeking a one-year deal to rebuild his value, and the Dodgers could well be the team that gives him that opportunity."
If he's looking for a one-year deal, St. Louis should oblige and bring him in.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite Could Land With Mets This Winter, Per Insider