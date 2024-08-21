Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite Could Land With Mets This Winter, Per Insider
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals will end up being one of the most sought-after free agents this winter.
Former Cardinals fan-favorite Jack Flaherty is having one of the best seasons of his career and knows a thing or two about bouncing around teams now. He was selected by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2014 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and eventually made his big league debut in 2017.
He spent the first six-plus seasons of his career in St. Louis before being traded to the Baltimore Orioles last year. Flaherty followed up by signing with the Detroit Tigers ahead of the 2024 season and was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers this summer.
Flaherty will be a free agent once again this upcoming offseason and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand mentioned the New York Mets as a possible landing spot.
"Flaherty’s first dalliance with free agency didn’t go well a year ago, so he bet on himself with a one-year, $14 million deal with the Tigers," Feinsand said. "His bet paid off: The right-hander pitched well in 18 starts with Detroit before being dealt to the Dodgers prior to the Trade Deadline. In a relatively thin starting pitching market – albeit a top-heavy one – Flaherty should be able to land the multi-year deal he struggled to find last offseason. Potential fits: Dodgers, Mets, (and) Red Sox."
Flaherty is having a great season and certainly will end up getting paid like it this upcoming offseason.
