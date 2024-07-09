Cardinals Could Pursue Marlins Electric All-Star To Add Much-Needed Help
Don't be surprised if Major League Baseball clubs start making moves in the very near future.
The trade deadline is three weeks away and the overall picture is starting to get clearer on who will be buyers and who will be sellers. The St. Louis Cardinals certainly look like they will be buyers at this point.
St. Louis has been not only one of the best teams in the National League over the last month, but one of the best teams in baseball overall. The Cardinals look like they are going to be a playoff team and it wouldn't hurt to add a little more pop in the lineup.
One player who could be moved and would be a good fit is Miami Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. With the deadline approaching, Miami is "open" to moving Chisholm, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"The Marlins are open to trading (Center Fielder) Jazz Chisholm Jr., sources confirm Miami Herald Sports' Craig Mish’s report," Morosi said. "A couple of teams have expressed interest in Chisholm, with the trade deadline now 3 weeks away."
Chisholm certainly could help St. Louis in a deal. The Cardinals were expected to have a logjam in the outfield but it hasn't been the case. Landing Chisholm could help solidify the center field spot until he becomes a free agent in 2027.
He doesn't have to be locked in the outfield, though. If the Cardinals think they have enough in center field with Michael Siani, they could have him play second base instead and still be an upgrade. All in all, he would be an upgrade this summer.
