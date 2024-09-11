Will Cardinals Let Oliver Marmol Go? Former Superstar Mentioned As Fit
It will be an important few months for the St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis currently is fighting to finish the season with a winning record and isn't technically eliminated from the playoffs, although a lot would have to go right for the Cardinals to earn a spot. The Cardinals will need to have a big offseason and the front office needs to take a serious look at the organization this winter.
This could lead to some changes on the horizon with speculation already building that manager Oliver Marmol could be on the hot seat. If he were to be let go, former Cardinals All-Star Carlos Beltrán was mentioned as someone who "would make the Cardinals better" by FanSided's Mark Powell.
"The New York Mets wanted to hire Carlos Beltran as their manager -- heck, they did -- prior to the 2020 season," Powell said. "Then, all hell broke loose in Beltran's professional life, as the Astros sign-stealing scandal implicated him as one of the main instigators. Fair or not, the Mets rightly parted ways and went in a different direction.
"However, it's been four years since then. AJ Hinch got a new job with the Detroit Tigers. Many of the players named in said scandal (who got a free pass for reasons??) remain in the league. Beltran deserves a chance to manage, and the Cardinals would be a GREAT first job should they fire Marmol. Beltran was always renowned as one of the smartest baseball minds during his playing days. While he's not a former catcher, he's spent several years interested in managerial openings around baseball."
Beltrán played for the Cardinals in 2012 and 2013 and was an All-Star both years. If the Cardinals job opens up, keep an eye on him.
