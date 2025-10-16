Cardinals Could Pursue Reunion With Former All-Star Pitcher: Why It Makes Sense
The St. Louis Cardinals have work to do over the next few seasons if they want to get themselves back into postseason contention.
Chaim Bloom has taken over for John Mozeliak and will initiate a rebuild after St. Louis went 78-84 and missed the playoffs for the third straight year in 2025. One area that could use some work entering 2026, as well as future seasons is the starting rotation, especially if Sonny Gray is traded this winter.
There are going to be plenty of low-cost options available in free agency for Bloom to choose from. One such option is a familiar face.
Why Cardinals Should Seek Reunion With Ex-All-Star Pitcher
Left-hander Jose Quintana has had a solid season with the Milwaukee Brewers. Despite a late start to the year and some injury issues, he went 11-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 24 starts and 131 2/3 innings of work.
Perhaps a reunion with St. Louis would make sense. He was traded to the Cardinals in 2022 and helped them win their most recent National League Central crown, posting a 2.01 ERA in his 12 starts with St. Louis.
Quintana would be a much cheaper option than somebody like Dylan Cease, Justin Verlander, Max Fried, Shane Bieber of Zac Gallen. He isn't an ace by any means, but he can typically give a team at least 30 starts per year and eat innings as a key veteran starter.
With Gray expected to be gone, St. Louis will need to find a veteran arm or two to fill out the rotation, and Quintana is somebody they are familiar with that shouldn't cost much to sign to a one-year deal.
He was a solid source of veteran innings for the New York Mets in 2024, logging 170 1/3 innings as the Mets made a surprise run to the NLCS. If he can remain healthy, he can do the same for St. Louis and potentially become a trade chip if the Cardinals are out of contention at the trade deadline, which could bring back a key prospect or two in exchange.
The left-hander has been in the league since 2012, and while his time in St. Louis was short, he was still a solid addition by Mozeliak at the trade deadline. It will be interesting to see if the Cardinals decide to pursue a reunion with the 36-year-old.
