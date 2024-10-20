Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Could Reunite With Former Playoff Standout To Replace Ace

If the Cardinals trade their ace, they could sign a former October standout.

Curt Bishop

Sep 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are prepared to enter a rebuild after finishing 83-79 and missing the postseason for the second straight year. It's also the fifth time in the last nine years they've fallen short of October.

A rebuild may indicate that they'll trade some key pieces away. One such piece could be right-hander Sonny Gray, who they signed to a three-year, $75 million option last offseason.

Even if they rebuild, they'll need to add some pieces to the roster and will also have to replace Gray if he's traded.

Perhaps St. Louis could reunite with Michael Wacha, who went 13-8 with a 3.35 ERA this season with the Kansas City Royals. Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac expects the righty to opt out of his deal with Kansas City.

"Wacha rewarded Kansas City's two-year, $32 million free agent contract with career numbers across the board, putting him in line to opt out of the remaining $16 million for 2025 and head back to the open market," Ginnitti wrote.

"The 33-year-old carries a three-year, $60 million valuation in our system."

Wacha is a solid middle-to-upper rotation arm and could be a solid replacement for Gray if St. Louis trades him. The right-hander made his Major League debut in 2013 with St. Louis.

During his time in St. Louis, Wacha was a playoff standout, earning NLCS MVP honors in his rookie year. He was also a fan-favorite that would be welcomed back with open arms.

The 33-year-old is a solid innings-eater and ground ball specialist that should thrive if he returns to St. Louis.

We'll see if the Cardinals try to target him this winter.

