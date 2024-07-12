Cardinals Could Target All-Star With High Chance Of Trade To Boost Rotation
With the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching, it's starting to get much clearer who might actually get traded.
The Los Angeles Angels are a team to look out for. Los Angeles has had a rough season and is looking like clear sellers. The Angels have been mentioned in trade rumors for weeks and it seems all but certain that All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson will be moved.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman even put together a list of predictions on who could be moved and mentioned Anderson and claimed he thought there was a 71 percent chance of trade.
"This All-Star is a bargain in the second year of his $40 million, three-year deal," Heyman said. "Odds to go: 2-5 in favor (71 percent)."
Anderson has been in rumors for weeks and even has been linked to the St. Louis Cardinals at times. He would be a prime option for the Cardinals because he would not only help this year but would be under contract in 2025 as well.
St. Louis isn't far from actually being considered contenders in the National League and adding someone of Anderson's caliber could help them reach that level.
There still is a few weeks to go until the trade deadline and it seems like a near guarantee Anderson could be moved. If the Cardinals are serious about improving the starting rotation this summer, they should give the Angels a call sooner rather than later to see if they could work out a deal.
More MLB: Blue Jays All-Star Seen As Possibility For Cardinals With Deadline Looming