Cardinals Could Snatch Superstar Ace In Winter Blockbuster Signing
The St. Louis Cardinals need to take a serious look at the starting rotation this winter.
St. Louis has attempted to stay the course and improve the club without making large investments. The Cardinals signed Sonny Gray last year, but outside of that deal focused on bounce-back candidates to inexpensive deals.
The Cardinals mightily struggled last year and currently sit at 65-65 on the season. St. Louis is in danger of finishing below .500 for the second straight season for the first time in recent memory. Clearly, they need to make a change.
There will be multiple hurlers available in free agency that could fit what the Cardinals need with San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell being one. He was linked to St. Louis on numerous occasions last year, but the Cardinals didn't get a deal done.
Snell settled for a smaller deal than expected and likely will be re-entering free agency with the hopes of landing a long-term deal, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Blake Snell, LHP, Giants," Feinsand said. "Remaining contract: 1 year, $30 million. Age at start of 2025 season: 32. Snell’s two-year, $62 million deal with San Francisco included a $30 million player option for 2025, leaving him with a chance to test free agency for a second straight year.
"Snell has been outstanding since the beginning of July (1.03 ERA in eight starts, including a no-hitter), and after struggling to find a long-term deal last winter, the two-time Cy Young Award winner could very well look for such a deal entering his age-32 season."
If the Cardinals truly want to compete in 2025, they should give the two-time Cy Young Award winner a call right when free agency opens up this winter.
More MLB: Rival Superstar Could Be Available; Will Cardinals Join Sweepstakes?