Rival Superstar Could Be Available; Will Cardinals Join Sweepstakes?

Could the Cardinals sign the rival superstar this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 27, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; General view of a Chicago Cubs glove, hat and glasses in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals need to find a way to improve the offense this winter.

St. Louis' starting rotation also needs some work, but the club's struggling offense is one of the biggest reason why it currently is on the outside looking in on the National League Wild Card race.

The Cardinals clearly need to make significant changes this winter and should consider looking into a rival superstar. Chicago Cubs outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger could be a great fit for St. Louis if it could land him in free agency.

It's been unclear if Bellinger would test the market again, but MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said he likely would with a strong finish.

"Cody Bellinger, OF/1B, Cubs," Feinsand said. "Remaining contract: 2 years, $52.5 million. Age at start of 2025 season: 29. Bellinger signed a three-year, $80 million deal with the Cubs last winter, one which includes player options for 2025 ($27.5 million) and 2026 ($25 million).

"Bellinger’s numbers this season have been average (13 homers, .756 OPS), but he’s been better since returning from the IL on July 30, hitting four homers with a .822 OPS in 18 games. A strong finish could prompt him to test the market again this winter."

If Bellinger does become available, he is someone the Cardinals should invest in. St. Louis could use a boost in center field or possibly even at first base if Paul Goldschmidt were to leave. Bellinger could play either position and will be just 29 years old when the 2025 season kicks off.

The Cardinals need to make significant changes this offseason and Bellinger could be a good fit.

