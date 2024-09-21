Cardinals Could Target Ace With 'Long Line Of Suitors'; Here's What It Might Cost
The St. Louis Cardinals focused on retooling the pitching staff last winter but the additions weren't enough to propel the club back to the postseason.
Granted, the bullpen was a reliable asset that won't require much fixing this offseason. However, the rotation has some holes and it would be in Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak's best interest to test the free agent market.
One way the Cardinals could dramatically increase their chances of returning to the postseason in 2025 is by signing one of the league's best-starting pitchers this winter.
"If there is any doubt about who the top starting pitcher on the market is this coming offseason, consider for a moment the fact that Corbin Burnes is a full four years younger than Gerrit Cole, making him a far more attractive target for a long-term deal," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Friday.
Burnes has posted a 15-8 record with a 2.95 ERA, 172-to-47 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1.11 WHIP in 189 1/3 innings pitched for the Baltimore Orioles this season.
"Expect him to try to eclipse the $36 million average annual value that Cole received in his deal with the (New York) Yankees, and he should have a long line of suitors this winter," Reuter continued.
The 29-year-old has logged a 60-35 record with a 3.19 ERA, 1042-to-253 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .212 batting average against and a 1.07 WHIP since debuting with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018.
The Cardinals are a big enough franchise to land Burnes, but would chairman Bill DeWittt Jr. be willing to dig that deep into his pockets to acquire the best available starting pitcher this offseason? With the last two seasons St. Louis fans have endured, hopefully, the front office will act aggressively to retool the rotation.
