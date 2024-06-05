Cardinals Could Target Marlins Fireballer To Replace Injured Reliever
The St. Louis Cardinals got some rough news on Tuesday.
St. Louis made a specific effort this past offseason to bolster the starting rotation and bullpen and made a flurry of moves. One of the Cardinals' biggest additions certainly was former Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, and New York Yankees reliever Keynan Middleton.
Middleton shined last season and was viewed as one of the Cardinals' top free-agent additions. While this is the case, he unfortunately hasn't appeared in a game yet for the club and won't in 2024 as he will undergo flexor repair surgery.
St. Louis' bullpen has taken a major step forward this season but won't be getting one of its high-leverage hurlers back as expected. If the Cardinals can remain afloat around the trade deadline, there's a chance they could look to add and the bullpen now seems like an area of focus.
If the Cardinals look to add, one player who could make some sense is Miami Marlins fireballer Tannr Scott who is "gone for sure" this summer, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Gone for sure are left-hander Tanner Scott, who might be the best reliever available, and first baseman Josh Bell, both of whom reach free agency this offseason," Passan said.
Scott has been fantastic so far this season and has a 1.50 ERA in 24 outings so far this season. He likely will be moved and could be a perfect option for St. Louis.
