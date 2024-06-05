Cardinals High-Leverage Hurler Officially Having Season-Ending Surgery
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a rocky start to their 2024 season, to say the least, and things just got worse.
The Cardinals are trying to dig themselves out of a sloppy start to the season, fighting to get above .500. Part of their slow start is due to a middling pitching staff, which will miss out on a highly anticipated reinforcement.
"Bad break for the (Cardinals) bullpen," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported on Tuesday afternoon. "Keynan Middleton will undergo season-ending flexor repair surgery. He will not throw a pitch for the Cardinals this season."
The 30-year-old has a career 3.84 ERA, 199-to-85 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .242 batting average against and a 1.34 WHIP in 194 1/3 innings pitched across 205 starts.
After St. Louis signed Middleton in the offseason, he sustained a right forearm injury in spring training. Although the Cardinals had initially hoped he could return this season, he'll now be getting season-ending surgery, pushing back his St. Louis debut until 2025 -- that's if his club option is accepted.
This news has been expected after murmurs of a season-ending surgery entering the discussion roughlt a week ago. Now he is taking all questions away and opting to go under the knife.
Middleton would have been a great addition to an average bullpen and could have helped propel St. Louis even further in their recent push to get this season back on track.
