Cardinals Have Easy Decision Ahead With Budding Superstar
The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly have found a potential superstar of the future.
Brendan Donovan has been good for the Cardinals over the last four years. He won a Gold Glove Award as a rookie in 2022.
His bat was good over the last few years, but his health was a question at times. He’s healthy and has put it all together this year, though. Donovan has been incredible this season. He has appeared in 54 games and has slashed .333/.392/.476 with four home runs, 24 RBIs, three stolen bases, 18 doubles, and 31 runs scored. He is also leading the league with 70 base hits.
If one thing is clear from this season so far is that Donovan has firmly cemented himself as a piece to build around into the future. Chaim Bloom is going to have a big task ahead of his starting after the season as he takes over as president of baseball operations. Donovan is just 28 years old and looks like one of the best overall players in the National League right now.
He's a Gold Glove Award winner and now has developed into a dominant offensive presence. Even further, it has been talked about at length throughout the season that Donovan stepped into a big leadership role this season with Paul Goldschmidt moving on to the New York Yankees,
These types of players don't come around often. Because of this, it would be an easy decision to offer him an extension. He can play all over the field at a high level, but he's playing so well right now that he won't be cheap. He's under team control for the next two years but if he keeps playing like this, it would be hard to keep him around afterward. Why not look into a long-term deal?
