Cardinals Deal With Dodgers For $260 Million Star 'Makes Too Much Sense'
Will the St. Louis Cardinals part ways with a superstar this winter?
There may not just be one on the way out of town.
St. Louis has some very talented players but could lose some this winter. The first domino to fall certainly will be first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. He will be a free agent and isn't expected to return to St. Louis.
The Cardinals have multiple high-priced veterans on the roster who could be trade candidates afterward. Third baseman Nolan Arenado has already been mentioned a few times as chatter about the team's future has picked up.
St. Louis has said that it will use the 2025 season to "reset' the organization, and if Arenado is willing to waive his no-trade clause, that could mean that he will get moved.
FanSided's Josh Jacobs put together a list ranking the Cardinals players with the highest trade value and said he would be "shocked" if Arenado lands anywhere else besides the Los Angeles Dodgers if he's traded.
"If Arenado green-lights a trade, I'd be shocked if it is to anywhere other than Los Angeles, unless the Dodgers do not want him," Jacobs said. "Then perhaps he would open up his options to other clubs, but I feel like Arenado ending up with the Dodgers makes too much sense at this point.
"The Cardinals may have to pay money down on Arenado's deal, and even if they do that, they likely won't get anything in return unless they kick in a lot of cash. If the Dodgers know they are not bidding against anyone else, and they are probably doing the Cardinals a bit of a favor acquiring him, then they can basically give nothing up to get this done."
Los Angeles has been linked to Arenado in the past, and it wouldn't be shocking if it gets involved in the sweepstakes for him. Changes are on the way.
