Cardinals Declined Trade With Yankees Swapping Nolan Arenado For Ex-Cubs All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals' options for trading superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado are limited, as his list of teams he'd accept a trade to is small.
Arenado has informed the Cardinals that he'd be open to joining the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and his childhood favorite team, the LA Dodgers.
However, a club not mentioned on Arenado's list, the New York Yankees, failed to trade a former Chicago Cubs hurler to the Cardinals in exchange for the five-time Silver Slugger.
"Sources added that the veteran first baseman’s potential presence in New York could have a strong influence on former teammate Nolan Arenado waiving his no-trade clause and agreeing to play for the Yankees if New York pursues a trade with St. Louis for the 10-time Gold Glove winner," MLB.com's John Denton, Mark Feinsand and Bryan Hoch wrote Friday. "The Yankees approached the Cardinals earlier this offseason about a deal for Arenado, sources said, but they were rebuffed because St. Louis had no interest in taking on the contract of veteran right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman."
Stroman has posted a 87-85 record with a 3.72 ERA, 1204-to-436 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .255 batting average against and a 1.28 WHIP throughout his 10-year career, during which he played for the Toronto Blue Jays, NY Mets, Cubs and Yankees.
After being a reliable starter with the Cubs in back-to-back seasons, Stroman signed with the Yankees last winter as a free agent but failed to translate the same success he had with Chicago to the bright lights of the Bronx.
The two-time All-Star logged a 10-9 record with a 4.31 ERA, 113-to-69 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .277 batting average against and a 1.47 WHIP in 154 2/3 innings pitched for the Yankees in 2024.
The Cardinals would likely prefer to eat a portion of Arenado's contract if it allows them to receive a haul of prospects in exchange for the six-time Platinum Glove recipient.
Considering the Cardinals were willing to pay $15-20 million of Arenado's contract to move him to Houston, which doesn't have a robust farm system, one wonders why St. Louis neglected to consider trading with the Yankees for Stroman. Perhaps the deal was more complex than a simple swapping of star players.
