Cardinals Exit May Not Be The End For John Mozeliak: Insider
The John Mozeliak era with the St. Louis Cardinals officially is over.
Mozeliak held his final press conference for the team on Monday and will be followed by Chaim Bloom who is taking over as the team's president of baseball operations. Mozeliak was with the Cardinals for a very long time. His first job with St. Louis came all the way back in 1995 and he worked his way up to president of baseball operations. He won a World Series with St. Louis and was significantly more good than bad.
He spoke at length on Monday and in the process shed some light on what went into the decision to move on.
Will John Mozeliak join a team before 2026?
"I've been asked over the last year, 'Why step down?' To me, it became simple. I love this job, but I also knew it was time for a change. Trying to reinvent yourself every year can be challenging. The drumbeat was getting louder -- candidly real loud -- for a new voice and I heard it."
With that being said, you'd think retirement was on the docket. But, The Athletic's Jim Bowden had a different message. He joined "Foul Territory" and said that he thinks Mozeliak will take some time off, but get back into it.
"This was pre-planned because the Cardinals were going to move on," Bowden said. "I think the DeWitt family was very respectful because of what you just talked about. John Mozeliak won a world championship in 2011. He finished with a winning record in 13 of 14 years, he had some success. I think the DeWitt family wanted to respect him and allow him to go out on his own terms. This was the last year...
"I talked to him in Spring Training with his designer socks and the vest he always wears and it was very clear to me that he was planning to take a little time off, maybe travel, be with the kids, and then try to get right back into it. Although he wasn't fired, I think it was clear that ownership wanted to move on."
