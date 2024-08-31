Cardinals Extend Shockingly Persistent Losing Streak At Yankees Stadium
The St. Louis Cardinals have their backs against the wall as they look to overcome an extremely difficult remaining schedule to close out the season.
Friday night's cross-division matchup against the American League-leading New York Yankees proved to be too much for St. Louis after recently activated Cardinals reliever Riley O'Brien gave up a gut-wrenching two-run home run to NY catcher Austin Wells in the bottom of the eighth inning to make it a 6-3 game.
That was the final nail in the coffin, as St. Louis could not score the following inning. This loss not only hurt the Cardinals' playoff chances but also extended a surprising franchise record.
"The Cardinals have yet to win a game at the current Yankee Stadium," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold wrote Friday after St. Louis' 6-3 loss in the Bronx. "Their visits have been limited to four games so far, and they’re 0-4 and still looking for their first win in the Bronx since Game 5 of the 1964 World Series."
Cardinals Hall of Fame right-handed pitcher Bob Gibson gave up zero earned runs on six hits, 13 strikeouts and two walks in 10 innings pitched to help St. Louis seal its last victory at Yankees stadium.
The Cardinals went on to win that World Series four games to three and Gibson was named MVP. The two-time Cy Young recipient also helped lead the franchise to its eighth title three years later in the historic 1967 matchup against the Boston Red Sox and was nominated for the same prestigious award.
Despite losing Friday night in the Bronx, St. Louis was competitive until the end of the game, so perhaps they'll finally break the never-ending losing streak in Yankees Stadium by the end of this series.
