Cardinals Fan Favorite All-Star Gaining Steam As Offseason Trade Candidate
The St. Louis Cardinals took a very conservative approach at the trade deadline, opting to trade away their expiring relievers.
But for this team to win another World Series in the near future, they're going to need to be aggressive in some way, shape, or form.
Redbird Rants' Thomas Gauvain recently suggested the Cardinals could look to trade utility man Brendan Donovan in the offseason if they're not going to try to re-sign him.
"Donovan by himself could net quite the return, be it prospects or a major leaguer. Regardless, trading him could help fill holes elsewhere on the roster," Gauvain wrote. "Donny is the heart and soul of this team. Seeing him traded away this offseason will hurt, but it could be necessary to fill other holes in the lineup. The Cardinals have JJ Wetherholt behind Donovan who can play multiple positions, though Wetherholt isn't quite the same as Brendan Donovan.
"If Chaim Bloom isn't willing to sign Brendan Donovan to a multi-year extension to be a leader for the next core of Cardinals, he should consider trading the utility player."
When Chaim Bloom takes over as the president of baseball operations for the Cardinals in the offseason, it'll likely be a quick conversation to determine if an extension is a possibility. If Donovan wants paid like a superstar, Bloom would likely trade him, but if he's willing to accept a more reasonable pay, then there's a chance of an extension.
Either way, with JJ Wetherholt surging up the minor leagues, Donovan is soon to be moved to the outfield, where he's way less valuable. Sluggers are a dime a dozen in the outfield, but they're rare at second base.
Trading the All-Star at his peak value would make the most sense, and it could be a sad time for Cardinals fans.
