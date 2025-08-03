Cardinals Slugger Linked To Offseason Trade Rumors Amid Strong Campaign
The St. Louis Cardinals have some big decisions to make once this season ends. St. Louis is turning over the president of baseball operations position from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom in the coming months.
With a massive move like this coming, the Cardinals and their fan base should prepare for some bold moves under the new leadership.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants recently suggested the Cardinals would look to trade Alec Burleson in the offseason. Burleson is having a solid offensive campaign for the Cardinals.
"However, there is something to be said for defensive viability, and I'm not certain Burleson provides that in the outfield," Gauvain wrote. "A team can have a negative defender in the corner outfield, but he'd better hit exceptionally well to offset his shortcomings in the field.
"Alec Burleson is a strong offensive player, but his defense liabilities and lack of positional versatility make him an expendable player this offseason. He and Ivan Herrera are teetering towards similar defensive profiles, and Herrera is certainly the better offensive player. If Chaim Bloom's goal is to reset the system, trading Alec Burleson for a mid-rotation starting pitcher would go a long way."
The Cardinals have a few players ahead of Burleson at each position he plays. He's not going to be an everyday first baseman because of Willson Contreras. It's hard to imagine him slotting in as the long term designated hitter, either.
In the outfield, he's not solid enough defensively to be worth the hassle.
The Cardinals could extract a lot of value from him in the offseason. With JJ Wetherholt coming up to take over at second base in the near future, Brendan Donovan is likely headed to the outfield. With that also in mind, Burleson is expendable.
Trading him in the coming months makes the most sense for the Cardinals' future.
