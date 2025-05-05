Cardinals Fan Favorite Exits Mets Game Early With Apparent Ankle Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals won Sunday's doubleheader to earn a much-needed series victory over the New York Mets but sadly, some bad news followed.
The Cardinals remain five games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central with a 16-19 record. Fortunately, it's the beginning of May, so there's plenty of time left for St. Louis to erase the deficit they face behind the hated division foe.
However, the Cardinals received disappointing news during game two of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets that hopefully, won't develop into something worse than it currently looks.
"Shortstop Masyn Winn was forced to exit Game 2 of a Sunday doubleheader vs. the Mets at Busch Stadium because of a left ankle sprain, per a Cardinals official," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported late Sunday night. "The 23-year-old shortstop appeared to sustain the injury while running the bases in the third inning and was replaced in the field by Jose Barrero to begin the fifth inning. After the Cardinals’ 5-4 win in Game 2, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Winn’s left ankle sprain was 'mild.'"
Winn, who recently returned from the injured list after a recurring back spasm flareup, is batting .268 with 22 hits including four doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs and a .778 OPS in 25 games played for the Cardinals this season.
"Marmol said Winn’s left ankle swelled up. Winn tried to play through the discomfort, but it became too troublesome to continue," Goold continued transcribing for Marmol. "'He's going to fight to never come out of the game, but it got to a point where it made sense to,' Marmol said of Winn."
The 23-year-old brings many young fans to Busch Stadium with his triple-digit velocity throwing arm, dazzling defensive skills and gritty plate approach. Losing Winn to the injured list would devastate the Cardinals' lineup. Let's hope the phenom infielder quickly recovers.
