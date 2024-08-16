Cardinals Rising Star Predicted By Insider To Become Next Face Of Franchise
The St. Louis Cardinals have a fairly young team except for the elderly rotation and a few position players, so it won't be long before there's a switch in leadership.
The two most prominent leaders of today's Cardinals roster are impending free agent Paul Goldschmidt and regressing Nolan Arenado. Both are declining in performance and slowly becoming too big of a liability.
The future is near for the Cardinals organization and a young infielder has the potential to be the next superstar for St. Louis as he develops his skills.
Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn is having a stellar rookie season and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter believes he could be the future face of the iconic St. Louis franchise by 2027.
Winn is batting .275 with 35 extra-base hits including nine home runs, 41 RBIs and a .735 OPS in 112 games played for the Cardinals in 2024.
The 22-year-old debuted in Aug. 2023 after the Cardinals traded shortstop Paul DeJong to the Toronto Blue Jays amid St. Louis' worst season in 33 years.
Although Winn struggled during his short stint last season, he returned this year with confidence and has arguably exceeded expectations. The rising star's exceptional performance this year has landed his name in National League Rookie of the Year talks.
If Winn is awarded NL ROTY, he'll set himself up to follow in the footsteps of one of the greatest Cardinals players of all time -- the last St. Louis player to win the award.
The flamethrowing shortstop is surely entertaining to watch and it'll be exciting to monitor Winn's development over the next few seasons as he grows into a Cardinals household name.
More MLB: Insider Claims Cardinals 'Playing Above Their Heads', Won't Make Playoffs