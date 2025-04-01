Cardinals Fan-Favorite Has Eye-Popping Numbers Right Now
The St. Louis Cardinals are just four games into the new season.
That's not enough to completely say the Cardinals are going to be a playoff team this year and win the World Series, but it is enough to at least have some positive takeaways. There arguably hasn't been a bigger bright spot for the Cardinals right now than outfielder Lars Nootbaar.
The 27-year-old fan-favorite has all of the potential in the world but injuries have slowed him down through his first four seasons with the Cardinals. He's fully healthy right now and has been red-hot to open the season.
Through four games he is slashing .462/.632/.923 with two home runs, five RBIs, five runs scored, and six total base hits. He's also walked five times. Nootbaar has done a little bit of everything in the small sample size. These numbers obviously aren't going to be able to be maintained through the entire season, but he looks great right now.
His advanced metrics are almost better. Right now, he's in the 100th percentile in chase rate, 98th percentile in walk rate, 91st percentile in hard-hit rate, 89th percentile in expected weighted on-base average, 88th percentile in average exit velocity, and 82nd percentile in whiff rate.
His batting average isn't sustainable, but the advanced metrics are. If he can continue this approach at the plate and hit the ball hard, he'll have a great season. Finally, there is some positive buzz with the Cardinals.
