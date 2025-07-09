Cardinals Fan Favorite Linked To AL Contender Trio With Trade Deadline Nearing
The St. Louis Cardinals have some challenging decisions to make with the July 31st trade deadline steadily approaching and playoff hopes still intact.
Despite beginning their 2025 season with low expectations from critics, the Cardinals remain within striking distance of a postseason berth -- 5 1/2 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central and 1 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot.
Given that St. Louis hasn't seen the playoffs since 2022, the Cardinals' front office could be reluctant to sell at this summer's trade deadline. However, a fan favorite headed for free agency could be coveted by several American League contenders.
"(Ryan) Helsley figured to be one of the big fish available at the deadline — at least until the Cardinals perched themselves firmly in the postseason picture in the NL," The Athletic's Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman and Chad Jennings wrote Wednesday morning. "St. Louis said recently it doesn’t intend to deal from its bullpen, but it will reassess throughout July. A closer who’s received down-ballot Cy Young votes in two of the last three seasons, Helsley hasn’t been as sharp in 2025, with five blown saves. Unlike some other Cardinals, he’d be a pure rental. Fits: Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays."
Helsley has posted a 3-0 record with a 3.19 ERA, 35-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .252 batting average against and a 1.39 WHIP in 31 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
After being named the 2024 Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year, Helsley's reliability as St. Louis' closing pitcher has lessened. With the 30-year-old poised to become a free agent for the first time in his seven-year career this offseason, the Cardinals might be motivated to capitalize on trading him before he potentially signs elsewhere this winter.
However, with Helsley's trade value diminished and the Cardinals positioned to make a push for the postseason, it may make more sense for the organization to retain the two-time All-Star for the remainder of 2025.
The Rangers were linked to Helsley as a potential trade destination earlier this season but it's too early to tell what St. Louis is planning for the flamethrower's future. If the Cardinals remain competitive, it'd be shocking to see them move the cherished right-handed pitcher before the deadline.
