Cardinals Hurler Could Be Traded To Help Rangers Contend For 2nd World Series Title
The St. Louis Cardinals neglected to move several viable trade chips over the offseason but perhaps a blockbuster deal with the Texas Rangers could happen this summer.
It's too early to predict where the Cardinals will be at the July 31st trade deadline but based on how the past couple of seasons have panned out for St. Louis, it's safe to say several players could be dealt.
Following the Rangers' underwhelming World Series title defending campaign last year, it's possible they might look to snag a Cardinals flamethrower to bolster their chances of making another deep playoff run.
"(Ryan) Helsley is likely going to be the cream of the closer crop this summer, with the two-time All-Star Cardinals reliever entering his final season before free agency," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Thursday morning when suggesting Helsley as a viable trade chip for the Rangers this summer. "He had a sub-2.50 ERA in each of the past three years and could instantly elevate the Rangers from a good team to a serious World Series contender."
Helsley logged a 7-4 record with a 2.04 ERA, 79-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .210 batting average against and a 1.10 WHIP in 66 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals last year.
After being named the 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year, many expected St. Louis to trade Helsley this past winter. Being in the final year of his contract, it would've made sense for the Cardinals' front office to move the fireballer before but he was retained nevertheless.
There's potential for Helsley to raise his free-agent market value to $100 million if he dominates for a second consecutive season this year. With the Cardinals looking to shed payroll and rebuild, it's doubtful they'd spend nine figures to retain the 30-year-old closing pitcher past 2025.
The Rangers could become an underdog to repeat their incredible 2023 World Series title run this season. Adding Helsley to the back of their bullpen this summer would certainly boost Texas' chances of winning its second Fall Classic.
Would the Rangers have enough prospect capital to trade for Helsley this summer, given that they have a 19th ranked farm system, according to MLB.com?
