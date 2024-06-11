Cardinals Fan Favorite Linked To Astros, Mariners & Yankees In Major Trade Scenarios
The St. Louis Cardinals could be in for some significant renovations to the roster this summer if they cannot set themselves up as buyers before the July 30 trade deadline.
There have been a plethora of key players mentioned as trade candidates -- such as Ryan Helsley and JoJo Romero -- as well as Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn and, surprisingly, Sonny Gray.
A notable name not mentioned above has also just been linked to a trio of American League clubs in what would be a devastating trade for Cardinals fans.
"(Paul) Goldschmidt going to the (Houston) Astros, (Seattle) Mariners or (New York) Yankees could make sense," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Tuesday as he speculated over moves all 30 Major League Baseball teams might make at the trade deadline.
There have been speculations all season about Goldschmidt's future, with St. Louis being in jeopardy of sparking another fire sale if the club can't turn things around before the trade deadline.
Goldschmidt's batting .229 with 16 extra-base hits including seven home runs, 25 RBIs and a .656 OPS in 62 games played for the Cardinals this season.
The five-time Silver Slugger isn't having his best season at the plate, but teams will undoubtedly be interested in trading for him as it's unlikely that Goldschmidt will continue to struggle for much longer.
The Astros, Mariners and Yankees certainly have enough prospect capital to trade for Goldschmidt and it might make sense for St. Louis to entertain their offers if they decide to sell. The Cardinals already have a young core of position players and might want to consider trading with one of the aforementioned clubs for pitching to invest in the future.
It would be difficult to say goodbye to the seven-time All-Star but sending him away could benefit St. Louis in the long term.
