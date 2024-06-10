Cardinals Starter Listed As 'Second-Best Option' In NL Central Trade Market
The St. Louis Cardinals ended May looking like genuine playoff contenders after winning five consecutive series and climbing to second place in the National League Central.
Since then, St. Louis has lost back-to-back series and split four games against the third-worst team in baseball -- the Colorado Rockies. The Cardinals must get back to winning soon or they could end up selling at the trade deadline for a second year in a row.
With the Cardinals' summer plans still up in the air, insiders are still considering the possibility of St. Louis selling and a veteran hurler has recently been mentioned as a top option.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn has been mentioned as the "second-best option" in the NL Central for starting pitchers, according to Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller's list of the top 25 starting pitchers who might be dealt at the trade deadline.
Lynn has posted a 2-3 record with a 3.58 ERA, 63-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .246 batting average against and a 1.38 WHIP in 65 1/3 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.
The 37-year-old has proven himself as the reliable starting pitcher the Cardinals were looking for when they signed him this past offseason to a one-year, $10 million contract with a club option that includes a $1 million buyout in 2025.
Lynn could help the Cardinals reel in a decent haul of prospects if they look to rebuild this summer.
Legitimate playoff contenders looking to add depth to their rotation before heading into the postseason will likely want to consider trading for the veteran hurler who's still pitching at the top of his game as an ideal rental option.
Even though Lynn's pitching well for St. Louis this season, trading him this summer might be an inevitable move for the Cardinals' future.
