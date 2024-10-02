Yankees All-Star Suggested To Replace Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt
The St. Louis Cardinals likely will need to find a replacement at first base this winter.
It already has been reported that the Cardinals will be parting ways with star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. It also has been stated that the Cardinals will be looking to lower their payroll in 2025, with John Mozeliak entering his final season as the team's president of baseball operations.
While this is the case, St. Louis will have to have someone play first base, with Goldschmidt expected to leave. The Cardinals could opt for an internal option or a cheap option in free agency. Because of this, Sportsnaut's Matt Higgins suggested New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo as a fit.
"Could a Chicago Cubs legend wear a Cardinals jersey in 2025? It’s possible," Higgins said. "The New York Yankees will most likely use their buyout option on Anthony Rizzo’s contract, which would make him a free agent. He’s had an injury-marred 2024 and could settle for a one-year show-me contract with the Cardinals. Rizzo only hit .228, with eight home runs and 35 RBI this season."
Rizzo has dealt with injuries over the last two seasons with the Yankees. There is a chance that the Yankees decide to let him go, and Spotrac is projecting him to get a deal worth just under $5 million this winter over two years if he enters free agency. If that ends up being the case, he could be a guy that the Cardinals bring in on a cheap deal with an upside. It certainly makes sense, especially if Rizzo can stay healthy.
More MLB: Braves Called 'Most Obvious Fit' For Cardinals $75 Million Star