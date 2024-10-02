Inside The Cardinals

Yankees All-Star Suggested To Replace Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt

Could the Cardinals add the Yankees first baseman this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 29, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a New York Yankees cap and glove and logo during the game between the Rangers and the Yankees in the final home game at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a New York Yankees cap and glove and logo during the game between the Rangers and the Yankees in the final home game at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals likely will need to find a replacement at first base this winter.

It already has been reported that the Cardinals will be parting ways with star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. It also has been stated that the Cardinals will be looking to lower their payroll in 2025, with John Mozeliak entering his final season as the team's president of baseball operations.

While this is the case, St. Louis will have to have someone play first base, with Goldschmidt expected to leave. The Cardinals could opt for an internal option or a cheap option in free agency. Because of this, Sportsnaut's Matt Higgins suggested New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo as a fit.

"Could a Chicago Cubs legend wear a Cardinals jersey in 2025? It’s possible," Higgins said. "The New York Yankees will most likely use their buyout option on Anthony Rizzo’s contract, which would make him a free agent. He’s had an injury-marred 2024 and could settle for a one-year show-me contract with the Cardinals. Rizzo only hit .228, with eight home runs and 35 RBI this season."

Rizzo has dealt with injuries over the last two seasons with the Yankees. There is a chance that the Yankees decide to let him go, and Spotrac is projecting him to get a deal worth just under $5 million this winter over two years if he enters free agency. If that ends up being the case, he could be a guy that the Cardinals bring in on a cheap deal with an upside. It certainly makes sense, especially if Rizzo can stay healthy.

More MLB: Braves Called 'Most Obvious Fit' For Cardinals $75 Million Star

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News