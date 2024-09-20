Cardinals Fan Favorite Surprisingly 'Open To Play' In 2025 Despite Retirement Rumors
The St. Louis Cardinals have a relatively young core of position players, so it's essential to have at least a few veteran leaders on the roster to coach and develop.
Luckily, the Cardinals have a few proven role models to follow, such as Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt -- for now at least -- and ace Sonny Gray.
Another veteran, who's been helpful in leading younger players this season, recently announced his offseason plans after a slew of retirement rumors swirled recently.
"(Matt) Carpenter, now 38, would like to play in 2025 and told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday that he enjoyed the part-time player and full-time mentor role the Cardinals cast him in for his return to the organization this season," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported Thursday night.
Carpenter hasn't played much this season and that was expected when the Cardinals signed him to a one-year, $740,000 contract this past January.
The 38-year-old has batted .236 with 10 extra-base hits including four home runs, 15 RBIs and a .695 OPS in 54 games played for St. Louis this season.
"'I’m certainly open to play,' Carpenter said," as transcribed by Jones. “'I like this role. I think considering the role, I feel like I’ve done well in it, and I also think, more importantly, I understand the bigger picture of it. I’d be open to doing it again.'”
The three-time All-Star has batted .259 with 535 extra-base hits including 179 home runs, 659 RBIs and a .815 OPS throughout his 14-year career -- 12 with St. Louis and one with the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres.
With Carpenter proclaiming he wants to return to play next season, it'll be interesting to see if the Cardinals offer him another short-term contract this winter.
