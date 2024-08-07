Cardinals Power Hitting Prospect Continues To Dominate; Will He Replace Superstar?
The St. Louis Cardinals don't have one of the strongest farm systems in the league but they have a few developing talents who could grow into stars soon.
At this point in the season, it's likely that St. Louis won't look to the minors for help -- unless they're forced to as a result of an injury.
However, a powerful prospect is making a case for why he should be promoted. Unfortunately, an important roadblock is keeping him from taking that next step.
Triple-A Memphis' first baseman Luken Baker smashed an electric three-run walk-off home run in Tuesday night's 7-6 victory over Triple-A Gwinnett.
Baker is batting .239 with 47 extra-base hits including 30 home runs, 74 RBIs and a .896 OPS in 97 games played for Triple-A Memphis in 2024.
The 27-year-old has been crushing the ball all season and some were floating him as Paul Goldschmidt's replacement earlier in the season when it looked like St. Louis was going to be sellers and deal the four-time Gold Glove defender to a new team at the trade deadline.
Fortunately, the Cardinals avoided selling but now they must determine whether they want to re-sign a declining Goldschmidt or look ahead to the future and replace him with Baker.
Although Baker was disappointing in his debut -- logging a .209/.313/.314 slash line with two home runs and 31 strikeouts in 33 games played for St. Louis last season -- his development in the minors over the last two seasons can't be ignored.
The rising star has a bright future ahead of him but odds are Baker will have to wait for Goldschmidt to retire or sign with a new team before he's promoted to be St. Louis' starting first baseman.
